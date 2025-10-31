FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Las Olas Boulevard Bridge in Fort Lauderdale has reopened after being closed for repairs on Friday, city officials said.

Maintenance crews were notified about the bridge’s closure sometime after 11 a.m. and were able to make repairs.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes, including the 17th Street Causeway or Sunrise Boulevard, while the bridge was closed.

At around 12:30 p.m., officials confirmed the bridge was back open for vehicular traffic.

