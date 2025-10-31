FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Las Olas Boulevard Bridge in Fort Lauderdale is currently out of service, city officials reported Friday.

Maintenance crews have been notified and are en route to make repairs.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, including the 17th Street Causeway or Sunrise Boulevard, while the bridge is closed.

Officials said updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

