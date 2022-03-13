LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The roof of a Lauderhill home sustained damage when a large tree came crashing down.

The tree stood in front of the neighbor’s house along Northwest 34th Avenue, near Ninth Street, before it toppled over and landed on a car, Saturday afternoon.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue officials said the weather may have been a factor, but the tree had been weakened by termites.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.