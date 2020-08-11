Large shed behind Hollywood home destroyed by fire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out in a large shed located in the backyard of a home in Hollywood.

7Skyforce captured heavy smoke pouring from the structure, located near a canal along Sheridan Street and North 26th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

According to Hollywood Fire Rescue, the shed and all of its contents were destroyed.

Crews were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to a home on the property.

Officials said it remains unclear how the fire started.

