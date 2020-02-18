Witness: multiple people dead after shots fired near Davie Wendy’s and nearby crash

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - An employee at a Davie Wendy’s is reporting that several people have died after a shooting near the fast food restaurant.

Davie Police shut down Griffin Road at State Road Seven, also known as 441, at around 3 a.m. Tuesday, as police investigated a crash between two cars and a reported shooting near the restaurant.

There is a massive police investigation centered around both scenes, which shut down the intersection until about 6 a.m.

The intersection has since reopened, but police remain at the parking lot of the Wendy’s collecting evidence.

The drive thru of the restaurant was open late last night and police have surveillance video from the business.

Police have not released any information on these two incidents or if they are related.

