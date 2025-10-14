FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large piece of equipment tipped over onto a construction area on Monday afternoon.

The major malfunction occurred at a Fort Lauderdale site in the area of 788 East Las Olas Boulevard.

7News cameras captured the bent over equipment and construction crews and first responders on scene.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue officials said the piece of equipment did not hit anyone or anything.

