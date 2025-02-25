COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash on the Florida Turnpike has blocked off several lanes.

The accident occurred at around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday on Florida’s Turnpike southbound before Exit 67, Coconut Creek Parkway.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where officials were seen putting up crime scene tape around the mangled vehicle.

The rear of an 18-wheeler also sustained substantial damage.

Traffic coming onto the southbound Turnpike from Atlantic Boulevard is being forced off at Coconut Creek Parkway.

The right lanes have been completely blocked.

In the process of directing away traffic, a second accident took place, leaving only one left lane open.

The damage of the initial wreck, including the trailer and the mangled vehicle, has since been cleared.

Lanes have been reopened.

