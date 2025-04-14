HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly crash on Interstate 95 in Broward County has shut down a section of the highway at Hollywood Boulevard for hours.

The crash took place along the northbound lanes at around 5 p.m. on Sunday.

All traffic had to be diverted for hours.

The Herald reported 10 people, including two children, were hospitalized.

7News has reached out to officials for more information.

Lanes have since reopened.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

