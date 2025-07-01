POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The lanes have reopened after a rollover wreck in Pompano Beach caused severe traffic on Interstate-95.

Officials said a tractor trailer overturned on the southbound express lanes near Atlantic Boulevard.

First responders closed both express lanes and blocked the left lane completely in an effort to clear the mess, causing traffic to be backed up.

All lanes have since reopened.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the crash remains unclear.

