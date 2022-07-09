WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A multiple vehicle wreck has caused lane closures in Weston but has since reopened.

It happened on southbound I-75 at Royal Palm Boulevard near the Arvida Parkway exit, Saturday morning.

An oil tanker is said to have been involved in the collision and began leaking fuel.

Three lanes were shut down but have since reopened.

It is unclear if anyone was injured or what had caused the crash.

