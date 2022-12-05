HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some repairs currently underway on the Florida Turnpike in Hollywood are affecting a stretch of the highway.

Crews are fixing the Sheridan Street bridge.

Drivers can expect closures between now and Dec. 23 affecting northbound and southbound lanes. The eastbound lanes of Sheridan Street will also be closed at times.

Crews are repairing two of the bridge’s concrete beams that were damaged by a truck.

