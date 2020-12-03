Landscaping crew discovers human remains in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after, they said, a landscaping crew discovered human remains in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

Fort Lauderdale Police units responded to the scene near Northwest 21st Court and 26th Avenue, at around 2 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said workers had called police after discovering what they believed to be human remains in a grassy area.

Detectives confirmed that what the crew found were human remains.

Investigators said the death does not appear to be suspicious, and they believe the remains have been there for a significant amount of time.

