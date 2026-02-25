SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A lockdown at two schools in Southwest Ranches has been lifted after a traffic stop bailout involving a landscaping truck resulted in a lockdown, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the traffic stop took place in the area of South Flamingo Road and Southwest 51st Street, Wednesday morning.

Investigators said troopers had completed the traffic stop, and at soime point, the driver of the truck fled. It’s unclear what the violation or charges might be, but 7News has learned other agencies are apparently involved in the search for the motorist.

The bailout led to the lockdowns at Saint Mark Catholic Church and School and Archbishop McCarthy High School near Flamingo and 55th Street.

The Archdiocese of Miami confirmed the lockdowns have been lifted, and both campuses have resumed normal operations.

As of 10:30 a.m., it’s unclear whether or not the driver has been located. There have been no signs of police activity since at least 10 a.m.

