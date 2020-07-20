Laid-off FLL workers protest, deliver petition demanding jobs back

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Workers who have been laid off at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport staged a protest demanding their jobs back and asking for legislative protection.

7News cameras captured demonstrators chanting and holding up “Black Lives Matter” and “Black Workers Matter” signs between Terminals 1 and 2, Monday afternoon.

Organizers said they delivered a petition to an American Airlines contractor requesting to be reinstated.

Protesters also called for U.S. Sen. Rick Scott to pass the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act, a bill that would provide personal protective equipment, essential pay and extended unemployment benefits for essential workers.

Toward the end of their demonstration, the workers knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the same amount of time George Floyd had a knee on his neck.

