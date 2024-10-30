FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A federal investigation has determined that two contractors could have prevented a fatal crane collapse in April that killed a 27-year-old worker at a Fort Lauderdale construction site, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited Phoenix Rigging & Erecting LLC and Maxim Crane Works LP for safety violations after a crane’s support cable failed, causing Jorge de la Torre, who was not properly secured, to fall about 30 stories.

Torre’s colleague, who was wearing the required fall protection, was rescued without injury.

OSHA issued three citations to Phoenix Rigging, based in Mableton, Georgia, for failing to repair or replace damaged crane components, enforce fall protection requirements, and conduct pre-inspections of the crane equipment.

The agency also cited Maxim Crane Works, a Pennsylvania-based crane rental company, for two serious violations, including allowing work to start without adequate pre-inspections and failing to detect structural deficiencies in crane components.

“Neglecting workplace safety requirements can be a matter of life or death,” said OSHA Area Director Condell Eastmond. “If these companies had made safety a priority, a young man’s family, friends, and co-workers wouldn’t be facing this preventable loss. Construction employers are responsible for ensuring that workers use fall protection in hazardous situations, and we will hold all employers accountable for failing to provide safe working conditions.”

OSHA proposed $61,299 in penalties, the maximum allowed by law, for the five serious violations. Both companies have 15 business days to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA, or contest the findings.

In 2022, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 1,056 construction fatalities, with falls, slips, and trips accounting for 423 of those deaths.

