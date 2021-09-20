MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grand opening for a South Florida sports complex received some star support.

Rapper Kodak Black was recognized by City of Margate officials as part of the grand opening of a covered field at the Margate Sports Complex, Saturday night.

The field is an open-air, multi-purpose, weather-protected area that will be used for future sports games and other special events.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.