HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A police-involved involved shooting inside of a liquor store in Hallandale Beach left a man dead, investigators said, bringing to an end a violent chain of events that also sent an officer to the hospital.

According to Hallandale Beach Police, the man was armed with a knife and causing a disturbance at Argo Restaurant along the 2300 block of Hallandale Beach Boulevard, at around 6:20 p.m., Saturday.

A responding officer shocked the armed subject with a Taser in an attempt to subdue him, but was unsuccessful.

Police said the man ran into the Goldstar Liquors located nearby, and at some point, an altercation ensued between him and the officer.

After another officer responded to the liquor store, detectives said, an unknown amount of shots were fired inside the business.

The knife-wielding subject, who was in his 20s, was declared dead at the scene.

It remains unclear whether only one or both officers discharged their weapons.

The first officer involved was taken to a nearby hospital with cuts to his face.

Both officers involved will be evaluated and suspended with pay while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the shooting. They were both wearing body cameras during the incident.

As of late Saturday night, police have not disclosed the names of the subject or the officers involved.

