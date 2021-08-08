HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people came together to help feed a need in the community, thanks to the Florida District of Kiwanis.

More than 350 Kiwanis volunteers gathered to pack thousands of meals at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Sunday morning.

Paticipants packed about 50,000 fortified meals, in collaboration with Meals of Hope in an assembly line setting.

“Hunger is a silent epidemic. People don’t realize how prevalent hunger is, and now more so since the pandemic started,” said Stephen Popper, president and CEO of Meals of Hope. “Right now, in the latest statistics, about one in eight children across the United States is food insecure.”

The meals will be sent to local residents who are food insecure.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.