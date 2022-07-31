LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida chapter of the Kiwanis Club is making sure children are ready to go back to school in style.

Kiwanis Club of Lauderhill hosted a backpack giveaway along West Oakland Park Boulevard, Saturday afternoon.

Different schools and programs teamed up with the club to help give back to the community.

The Back to School Fun event also offered free school supplies, uniforms, haircuts and food.

“I love our community. They give so much sponsors and donations and come out here with us to support, so I would give back to them, we work together, and we give back to them,” said Kiwanis Club partner Shanelle Lambert.

The global organization hopes to improve the lives of children, one community at a time.

