HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A kitten was found inside the engine of a car and saved by Hollywood Fire Rescue on Friday.

According to officials, a man was heading inside his SUV when he heard yelping under his hood.

Once he figured out the kitten was stuck, he called fire rescue to assist in getting it out.

Officials were able to get the small kitten out of the vehicle safely.

One of the people who attempted to save the kitten before crews arrived took him home and named him Lucky.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.