HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters came to the rescue of kitten trapped in a tight spot at a South Florida high school.

According to Hollywood Police, a school resource officer at McArthur High School in Hollywood called in a kitten found stuck inside a pipe, Thursday morning.

Officials said teachers and staff reported hearing the feline crying but could not reach it.

A crew cut the tube open and threw food down there to lure the kitten out.

The school resource officer waited about an hour. When the cat got close enough, he was able to reach the kitten and pull it out safely.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.