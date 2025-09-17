FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Kinney Tunnel under the New River in Fort Lauderdale is set to close due to standing water, city officials said.

The city said they alerted FDOT about the issue at around 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, which is expected to lead to the tunnel shutting down within the next hour.

FDOT expects to close the Kinney Tunnel within the next hour and it will remain closed until they can fully resolve the issue.



Officials said the tunnel will remain closed until the department can fully resolve the situation.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

