King tides rising in Fort Lauderdale ahead of Hurricane Dorian

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hurricane Dorian is churning its way towards Florida, and residents living in coastal areas are experiencing some high tides. Fort Lauderdale is no exception.

Fort Lauderdale is just as concerned about the hurricane as their inland peers because around this time of year they experience king tides, a high tide that brings flooding to the streets.

According to a city representative, a sea wall will be built within the next two years to alleviate the problems king tides bring to the coastal roads.

Until then, tall sticks with orange flags will be guiding cars through the flooded streets of certain neighborhoods.

King tides normally occur in early September and come again in October.

Hurricane Dorian will hit Florida around the same time king tides are supposed to begin occurring, so a storm surge will cause the king tides to rise even higher.

City officials are stepping in with water pumps and sea walls to prevent flooding during the storm.

