HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides are causing flooding problems in Hollywood.

7News cameras on Monday captured several streets submerged as a result of recent tides.

Drivers were seen struggling to navigate the drenched roads.

King tides are expected to last through Wednesday, with the highest tides anticipated for Monday.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.