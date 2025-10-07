FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides are pushing salty seawater into South Florida streets, leaving roads in low-lying areas inundated.

King tides are typical this time of year, but when accompanied by a full moon, the water’s gravitational pull on the ocean is amplified, which leads to coastal flooding.

Water began to swarm the streets of a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood near Northeast 7th Street and 20th Avenue just before 10 a.m. Tuesday, reaching heights of nearly three feet.

7Skyforce’s Ralph Rayburn shot aerial footage as drivers slowly crawled through the waters.

While higher vehicles are less susceptible, saltwater does pose an imminent risk to a car’s undercarriage through corrosion.

A woman who lives in the area said she’s just glad Tuesday’s king tides weren’t accompanied by any heavy downpours, but still, she worries.

“This is my problem with it, I’m a native, can you imagine having a storm surge with rain and wind driving this. It’s scary. It’s quite scary. It’s distributing,” said Lynette Coleman.

Since then, the water has started to recede, and it is now just above ankle length.

7News cameras also captured flooded roadways in Miami near Northeast 79th Street and Northeast 10th Avenue.

Possible flooding near waterways and low-lying areas is expected around 9 p.m. in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties, according to 7News’ meteorologist.

