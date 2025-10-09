FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - King tides that have caused flooding in neighborhoods across South Florida all this week are finally showing signs of receding.

More king tides rolled in throughout coastal areas Thursday morning, the worst of them during high tide in Fort Lauderdale, just before 11 a.m.

However, conditions are gradually improving. The tides aren’t going as high as they had in the past few days, with winds dying down, possibly contributing to the regression.

Nonstop onshore winds throughout the week contributed to the heavy flooding, but now there appears to be less water for people to deal with in the affected areas.

The same area in Fort Lauderdale’s Victoria Park neighborhood that saw the worst flooding Tuesday and Wednesday was considerably less flooded Thursday.

Dania Beach and Hollywood saw significant tide earlier in the week, and while water remains on the roads again Thursday morning, it was not as high.

In Lighthouse Point, the water reached the top of the seawall, but as of early Thursday afternoon hasn’t crested.

7News asked locals if conditions are as bad as earlier in the week.

“No, I guess not, well, it’s still got time, it’s coming in,” said a local man.

City officials continue to divert traffic in an effort to keep vehicles from heading through the deepest parts of the affected areas.

High tide has come and gone, slowly making its way out just after noon.

No more water has come in, and high tide is not expected again until Thursday night.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.