FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida salon got into the spirit of the season.

Olivier Salon & Spa hosted a holiday party for 80 children on Thursday in the courtyard of their River Market Center location in Fort Lauderdale.

The young revelers are participants in the Kids in Distress program that provides assistance to at-risk children and families.

“This team is just bringing Christmas to them,” said Mark Dhooge, president and CEO of Kids in Distress. “We have Santa Claus out there, we have a whole bunch of animals, we got a farm yard of animals, and our kids are just having a blast “

The salon and its clients, along with Sayn Beauty, also raised funds at the event to provide additional funding for this children’s program.

