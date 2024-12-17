DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County received an early holiday gift this season as part of the Rick Case Bikes for Kids program.

The annual initiative, now in its 43rd year, distributed gently used bicycles donated by the community to kids who otherwise may not have been able to afford one.

Since 1982, the program has provided more than 120,000 bikes to families across South Florida.

Rick Case Automotive Group dealerships in the region will continue accepting gently used bicycle donations through Friday. The bikes will be given to children through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County, as well as local schools, churches, and other charitable organizations.

For those looking to donate, hours for each dealership can be found here.

