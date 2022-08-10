FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial for former Hollywood Police Officer Matthew Barbieri was back on track after a key witness did not show up in court.

Raymond Schachner was crossed examined by the defense, Wednesday.

Barbieri was accused of using excessive force after he was caught on a home surveillance video slapping Schachner while handcuffed.

The defense asked for dismissal after Schachner failed to appear in court, Tuesday.

The judge denied the defense’s motion of dismissal.

In 2019, Schachner’s father called the police on him and said he was on drugs and out of control.

The surveillance video was shown in court when Barbieri told Schachner to relax and sit down at least three times.

A defense attorney tried to establish that the witness resisted and combated with officers.

“You were not going to walk outside where the officers were taking you unless you were clothed, correct?” asked the defense attorney.

Schachner agreed, “Right.”

“And in order to do that and make sure you were clothed, you squatted down in that area next to the dresser until somebody got you some clothes,” said the defense attorney.

“Pretty much just because everything was happening so fast,” replied Schachner. “That was my way of letting them put clothes on me. I wasn’t trying to be resistful or nothing like that.”

The defense also pointed out discrepancies in past testimonies.

“Tell us if you can, what happened between the statement that you gave Lieutenant Gorski saying two slaps and almost two years later saying a punch and two slaps. What happened during that period of time,” said the defense.

Schachner paused for a moment.

When he said nothing the defense attorney asked, “You want me to help?”

“No, what do you mean what happened,” asked Schachner.

The court took a break after the defense questioned Schachner.

