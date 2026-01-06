LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities came to the rescue of a kayaker off the coast of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

The crew of a Broward County Sheriff’s Office fire boat pulled a man wearing a black jersey onto their craft along with his blue kayak off South Ocean Boulevard, at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The rescue crew also included a helicopter and lifeguards on personal watercraft who were searching the area for the individual.

After rescuers were able to safely bring the man on board, they checked him out and worked to help him bring in the fishing reels and line that he had deployed in the area.

As of late Tuesday morning, the man appeared to be safe after fitst responder rushed to his aid.

