WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - A K9 was shot after a police pursuit in Wilton Manors Saturday night.

The incident happened near Northwest 16th Court and 15th Terrace.

Officials from the Fort Lauderdale Police Department said that police were investigating a burglary at the home when the suspect attempted to flee, shooting the K9 in the process.

The dog was taken to a nearby emergency veterinary hospital, and is expected to survive.

The suspect was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to treat bites from another K9 on the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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