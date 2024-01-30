DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile was shot and transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. near the 4000 block of Northeast 6th Avenue in Deerfield Beach.

When deputies arrived on the scene as a domestic disturbance call, they saw the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police said an adult male is in custody.

BSO is investigating what led to the shooting. The age of the victim is unclear.

