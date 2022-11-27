TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - One juvenile has died and either other people were taken to the hospital, including several other juveniles, after they were involved in a crash in Tamarac that led deputies to shut down Commercial Boulevard in the area for hours.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash near West Commercial Boulevard and Northwest 50th Avenue, at around 6:10 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the crash involved two vehicles.

Paramedics transported nine injured victims to area hospitals. Investigators said their injuries range from minor to serious but did not go into further detail.

Sunday afternoon, detectives confirmed one of the juveniles succumbed to their injuries.

Deputies closed Commercial Boulevard in both directions between the Florida Turnpike and Rock Island Road for hours while they investigated. The roadway has since reopened to traffic.

BSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

