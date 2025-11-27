OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A juvenile is in the hospital after, authorities say, shots rang out near a hotel in Oakland Park.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a shooting near the 5800 block of North Andrews Avenue at approximately 6:39 p.m., Wednesday.

Upon arrival, investigators learned that a male juvenile had been shot.

7News cameras captured detectives taping off a parking lot near an Extended Stay America hotel as they searched for clues.

Oakland Park Fire Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment. Officials say his injuries are not life-threatening and he is expected to be OK.

Authorities have not specified if the victim is a child or a teenager.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting as the investigation continues.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

