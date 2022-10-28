MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a juvenile to the hospital after, police said, he was struck by a Broward County Transit bus in Miramar.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 28th Street and 68th Avenue, Friday evening.

Miramar Police and Fire Rescue units responded after they received a call about the crash, at around 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics have transported the male patient to a nearby hospital in serious condition. His age remains unknown.

The bus driver remained at the scene. The vehicle sustained some damage to the front right side.

Officers have shut down a portion of the roadway while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

