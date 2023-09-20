PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A cyber crime crackdown has led to a disturbing investigation and one person taken into custody in Pembroke Pines.

7News cameras captured a crime scene investigation van and Pembroke Pines Police officers in a residential neighborhood, near Southwest 117th Terrace and Second Street, Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed they served a search warrant as part of a child pornography investigation.

Officers detained a juvenile, but as of late Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

