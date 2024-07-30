POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young daycare worker has been arrested after, police say, he confessed to sexually molesting a child.

Fifteen-year-old Gavin Glenn is accused of molesting a little girl at the Giant Steps Daycare in Pompano Beach on July 19.

The age of the young girl is not known but Glenn told officers that the ages of the daycare kids range between 4 and 5 years old.

Glenn is charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation.

He was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

