DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were hospitalized after they were attacked by multiple dogs in a Deerfield Beach neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call reporting an animal bite near the 400 block of Southwest 13th Place, just before 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies said one juvenile and one adult were transported to area hospitals with dog bites.

Neighbors told 7News that the juvenile victim was an 11-year-old boy.

“I hear some screams, like someone screaming and it wasn’t a fight,” said one neighbor. “My mom said that a dog bite arm of a kid and almost [inaudible].”

Cellphone video from a neighbor captured the alleged juvenile victim in an ambulance receiving treatment for an apparent injury on his left arm.

Two big dogs were seen being detained by deputies and placed in a police cruiser.

Broward County Animal Control was notified, and just before 11 p.m., investigators confirmed a third dog was detained.

