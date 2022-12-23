DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The popular South Florida restaurant chain Flanigan’s is asking for the public’s help in locating an inflatable of their founder after it was stolen during a grand opening in Davie.

The inflatable of Joe Flanigan was taken from the new Big Daddy’s Wine and Liquors, located along the 7900 block of Davie Road, during its big reopening celebration, Wednesday afternoon.

Flanigan’s has taken its efforts to locate the inflatable to social media using the hashtag #Justice4Joe.

Officials with the restaurant chain ask the person or people responsible for the theft to return the inflatable to the new Big Daddy’s, and they said no charges will be pressed.

