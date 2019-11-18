Jury selection underway in trial of former Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jury selection got underway in the trial of former Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper.

7News cameras captured Cooper in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom as the process unfolded, Monday morning.

Cooper was arrested last year on corruption charges after allegedly accepting a $5,000 campaign contribution from FBI agents posing as real estate developers.

If convicted, she could face several years behind bars.

