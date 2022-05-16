FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Monday afternoon, jury selection resumed in the penalty phase for the confessed Parkland shooter

It is now phase two of the process with defense attorneys and prosecutors questioning prospective jurors who said they could serve on the jury as well as pick which ones can serve in the trial.

All of this comes after several setbacks such as having to re-screen jurors and COVID cancellations due to the lead defense attorney testing positive for COVID-19.

Twelve jurors need to be selected to decide whether Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison or death for murdering 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School back in 2018.

Under Florida law, all 12 jurors must unanimously agree before he can be sentenced to death.

