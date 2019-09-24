Jury selection begins in trial of BSO deputy charged in connection to pepper-spraying of teen in Tamarac

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Prosecutors and attorneys are selecting a jury for the trial of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy accused of falsifying records in the pepper-spraying incident of a teenager in Tamarac.

Ralph Mackey, one of three deputies charged in the incident, appeared in a Broward County courtroom in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday.

Mackey faces two charges of falsifying a police report and one count of conspiring to falsify a police report. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

“There’s no right or wrong answers to these questions,” a prosecutor said. “We just want to hear your truthful, honest answers.”

Mackey did not appear in a viral cellphone video filmed in April. The video captured an altercation between two BSO deputies and 15-year-old Delucca Rolle outside of a McDonald’s restaurant in April.

The deputies could be seen pepper-spraying the teenager before slamming him to the ground. The deputies involved face battery charges, and their trials will take place on a later date.

“As a prosecutor, my job is to prove, generally, two things,” the prosecutor said in court. “The first thing is to prove that a crime has been committed. The second thing I have to prove is that the defendant, Ralph Mackey, committed that crime.”

The trial is expected to begin on Wednesday and is expected to last between two or three days.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.