FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida jury has reached a non-guilty verdict in the trial of former Broward Sheriff’s Officer deputy Christopher Krickovich.

The decision came Monday afternoon after attorneys wrapped up their closing arguments and handed the case to the jury.

Krickovich was charged with misdemeanor battery for the 2019 arrest of a high school student, which was caught on multiple cameras, including body-worn cameras by police.

The incident drew national concern when Krickovich and BSO Sgt. Gregory LaCerra were shown in the video trying to bring Rolle down to the ground.

LaCerra was also seen pepper-spraying Rolle, and Krickovich was seen slamming the teen’s head against the ground several times.

LaCerra was originally charged with battery but had his case dismissed after a Florida appeals court ruled he was standing his ground and acting in self-defense.

That same appeals court, however, rejected Krickovich’s “stand your ground” defense, saying his actions went beyond what was necessary to subdue Rolle.

