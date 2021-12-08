FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Jurors have been sent back to continue deliberations in the murder trial of Dayonte Resiles following an issue during an initial reading of the verdict.

As the verdict was being read in a Fort Lauderdale courtroom, Tuesday night, Resiles, 27 was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

However, as the jury was polled to determine that each member agreed with the verdict, one juror said no when asked, “Is this your verdict?”

The jury was then sent back to continue deliberations.

Resiles, 27, was arrested back in September of 2014 in connection with the murder of Jill Su.

Police and prosecutors said the defendant tried to break into the victim’s Davie home when he saw she was there. Authorities said he then tied her up and stabbed her to death.

Her son, Justin Su, was the one who found her.

He testified early in the trial about what he saw.

Resiles made headlines for a second time in 2016 when he escaped police custody during a routine hearing at the Broward County Courthouse.

He was on the run for six days before he was found by police.

The verdict is expected to be announced sometime on Tuesday night.

Resiles faces the death penalty for Su’s death and nearly 70 more charges for his escape.

