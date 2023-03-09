FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The murder trial of a South Florida rapper has been handed to a jury. Soon, the three men who are accused of murdering him could learn their fates.

This jury has deliberated since late Wednesday afternoon and resumed those deliberations, Thursday morning.

A verdict could be decided as some point Thursday.

During day two of deliberations in the murder trial of rapper XXXTentacion, Dedrick Williams, Trayvone Newsome and Michael Boatwright are accused of robbing, shooting and killing the rap star at Riva Motorsports in Deerfield Beach back in June 2018.

Surveillance video showed XXXTentacion’s car being cut off and rushed by gunmen.

Fifty-thousand dollars in cash were stolen.

The defendants took to social media the next day and posted pictures showing wads of money.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, was only 20 years old when he was murdered.

All three defendants are facing charges of first-degree murder.

If found guilty, they will be sentenced to life in prison with no parole.

