FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A trial between South Florida rapper and energy drink company Celsius came to and end.

It was a big win for rapper Flo Rida, whose real name is Tramar Dillard, after a jury awarded Dillard $82 million in damages, Wednesday.

The jury sided with Dillard after he alleged that Celsius owed him money after breaching an endorsement contract.

Dillard helped launch the energy drink company back in 2014.

The dispute was if Dillard’s contract with Celsius expired after the company reached its sales goals.

The company said it had while Dillard claimed that the contract was still in place.

One courtroom attorney told 7News that this was a complete vindication for Dillard and his case against Celsius.

