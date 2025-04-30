DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Junior Achievement of South Florida held a graduation for students in its “career-bound” program.

The high school students who took part in the program partnered with a host business that presented a problem for the students to solve.

Using project-based learning, the students developed innovative ideas while working collaboratively to solve the presented business challenge.

WSVN anchor Craig Stevens delivered remarks to the 275 graduating students.

The organization also helps students learn valuable skills to succeed in the workforce, including interviewing techniques, résumé writing and completing internship opportunities.

Other opportunities include “JA Biztown,” a simulated city where participants learn about economics, business and careers through roleplaying, and offers a replica WSVN news studio, which was opened last year.

