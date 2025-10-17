COCONUT CREEK, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization is expanding its career city for students.

Junior Achievement of South Florida held its annual Impact Breakfast on Thursday morning in Coconut Creek.

The organization welcomed new corporate partners, which are featured in new “storefronts,” giving students a hands on, immersive experience in a variety of careers.

During the event, JA Career Discovery Park welcomed ”Valley National Bank”, “Art in the Park” by Sandra and Bob Moss. Also, “Wells Fargo” debuted a new space as did “Florida Power & Light.”

“FPL is so aware and committed to making our community, our youth prepared for work in the workplace,” said FPL representative Juliet Roulhac.

7News and ABC Miami Anchor Craig Stevens emceed the celebration which also recognized several people and companies whose efforts have made the program such a success.

JA provides these real world experiences for around 50,000 Broward and Palm Beach County students each year.

WSVN, ABC Miami and the Ansin Foundation are pleased to be a sponsor. The discovery park also has a mini Newsplex studio storefront that was dedicated just last year.

