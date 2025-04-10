HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Four-legged friends celebrated at a birthday bash for a beloved therapy dog at a South Florida hospital, and those who attended had a fetching good time.

An animal-assisted therapy program at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood threw an all-out jungle-themed birthday bash for Goldie the dog on Thursday.

“Today we’re celebrating Goldie’s third birthday, we’re having a party that’s ‘young, wild and three,'” said dog handler Carmen Cowart, “and it’s really just bringing together his first year here at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital as our facility dog.”

Goldie’s first day on the job was back in 2024, after he underwent two years of training with the nonprofit Educated Canines Assisting with Disabilities.

“Goldie is very quirky, he has an amazing personality,” said Cowart. “Goldie is full of energy. He’s the typical 3-year-old, and he just brings so much joy and bright days to our patients and families.”

He’s been helping patients on their road to recovery ever since. At Thursday’s party, the dog of the hour wore a lion mane, in keeping with the occasion’s theme.

“It’s fun, because you’re not stuck in a hospital room doing nothing and bored out of your mind,” said patient Kiki Smith, “so it’s nice to get out and play with dogs and do arts and crafts.”

“They are really cute,” said patient Aydrin Leger. “I really love to snuggle with them. It helps me, like, distract [from] the pain. They’re just really good for me. I love dogs.”

These special dogs provide comfort to patients, families and staff through hugs, paws and smiles.

Jennifer Smith, the mother of a Joe DiMaggio patient, said that what these animals do is priceless.

“It warms my heart. [My daughter is] an animal lover, so having the ability to have an animal come in when she’s, you know, feeling so overwhelmed and anxious, it’s heartwarming, and I’m thankful for this program,” she said.

But on Thursday, it was Goldie’s turn to get in on some TLC, and he did so surrounded by his best buds.

“Happy birthday, Goldie, and thank you for all the joy you bring to the kids,” said Smith.

“If somebody could dog translate this, happy birthday, Goldie. I wish I had a treat for you, I hope you have an amazing birthday and may the world bless you,” said Leger.

Partygoers also got to enjoy complimentary jungle animal tattoos and safari dressup stations, as well as some DIY jungle masks.

