Judge to rule in case of deputies charged in Delucca Rolle’s rough arrest

Two Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies who want charges dropped after a troubling takedown are now awaiting a judge’s decision.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors wrapped up their arguments in the case of Delucca Rolle’s arrest, Friday.

BSO Sgt. Gregory LaCerra pepper-sprayed the then 15-year-old in the parking lot of a Tamarac shopping plaza back in April 2019.

Cellphone video of the rough arrest captured former BSO Deputy Christopher Krickovich slamming the teen’s head into the ground.

LaCerra and Krickovich are charged with battery.

An attorney for both men argued they acted in self-defense, but prosecutors argued Florida’s “stand your ground” law does not apply in this case.

“They’re admitting to battering Delucca Rolle, but claim that they’re immune from prosecution because they believe battering Delucca Rolle was necessary to defend themselves,” said prosecutor Justin McCormack.

“He has a right to defend property, he has a right to defend himself, he has a right to defend other deputies, and he has a right to defend the members of this community,” said defense attorney Eric Schwartzreich.

The judge is expected to issue her ruling in the coming days.

